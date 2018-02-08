The Demonization of President Vladimir Putin Must Stop

No other world leader is more demonized and slandered by the Western media than the Russian President Vladimir Putin. All the major US media outlets and corporations caricature one of the most rational and thoughtful leaders on the international stage. Compared to Donald Trump, Theresa May, and Emanuel Macron, not to speak of the most overrated Angela Merkel, Putin has a vision of the role of the nation-state in international politics. He can be called the Russian Bismarck. The closest to him, what the role and importance of the nation-state are concerned, is President Trump.

At least, there is still one US voice of reason what Russia and Putin are concerned. Professor Stephen F. Cohen, the best expert on Russia in the whole United States, strikes a blow for Putin with excellent, rational and thoughtful arguments. He contrasts sharply with the created „Russiagate“ and Russophobic hysteria, which, up till now, are rumors. So far, there hasn’t been any shown evidence of so-called Russian hacking or Russian collusion, not by the 17 US Intelligence Agencies. Not to speak of the Clinton/Obama mafia that invented this whole myth with the FBI, DOJ, the Intel community, especially Clapper and Brannan, and the other subordinate crooks in the Obama administration. Without Obama’s knowledge and approval, this conspiracy against a newly elected US President could have never taken place.

Without the massive propagandistic support of the mainstream media in the US, the UK, and Australia, not to speak of their scribblers in Western Europe, especially in Germany, this anti-Russian propaganda would have failed. Even more important are people such as Stephen F. Cohen, a voice in the wilderness. Whether the major propaganda outlets such as CNN, MSNBC or the BBC will listen, can be doubted. Too much for their reputation is at stake.

